Reaction from Dan Neil after Sunderland's 2-0 win over Preston at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Dan Neil admits Sunderland's last four matches have been challenging with the side playing four games in 10 days.

The Black Cats recorded a 2-0 win over Preston at the Stadium of Light, with Alex Pritchard and Nazariy Rusyn scoring in the first half for Michael Beale's side.

"It’s obviously a tough period on the legs, also mentally as well trying to get yourself right for a game just two days after the last game," said Neil. "The festive period has always been like this and we are always prepared that it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be hard on the legs.

"I think the effort and togetherness the lads have shown over the last four games has been absolutely unbelievable. We have come away from the last three games with seven points from nine, which is a really good reaction to the Coventry loss. We stuck together and have come through this tough period."

Rusyn's goal was his first for Sunderland following his summer move from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk, while Pritchard was named Sky Sports' man of the match: "I’m over the moon for Naz," Neil added. We all as a squad really wanted a striker to get off the mark this season, and he’s done that.

"With Pritch, whenever Pritch comes in whether it’s off the bench or from the start he makes a massive impact. I think you saw that today and thought he was excellent coming in off that right-hand side. We had a little bit of a tweak in terms of where we rolled in from and I thought Pritch played the role absolutely brilliantly.

"It’s a really good start to 2024. Clean sheet, I think we had to change our approach in the second half due to tired legs. We went 2-0 up so kind of just wanted them to come on. The second half wasn’t pretty but we got the job done."