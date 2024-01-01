Nazariy Rusyn celebrates his first Sunderland goal

Michael Beale praised Nazariy Rusyn as he started 2024 by ending Sunderland's long wait for a goal from a striker.

Rusyn did superbly to convert Jack Clarke's low cross after a typically incisive break forward from the winger, and Beale said he had been impressed with the Ukrainian's work ethic as well as his goal. Alex Pritchard had opened the scoring for the Black Cats and drew praise from Beale on his first start under the new head coach, which he insisted was due to Pritchard's battle with a chest infection and not because of tactical decisions.

Beale said it was an excellent start to the new year for his side and though their second half performance was a touch laboured at times, he attributed that to the heavy schedule his players have faced over the festive period.

"It was a really good start to the year," Beale said.

"The schedule is ridiculous isn't it and I think you saw that in the second half, we had some players who were out on their feet. But the aim was to start fast and take the game to them, and we made the best start possible. We wanted Pritchard to tuck in from the right but then he's got to execute and it's a fantastic strike. He's been frustrated since I came in because he's been off sick and not been available [to start], but he came on at Rotherham and played a big part.

"And the story of the game is a number nine scored for Sunderland, and it was an excellent goal. Naz deserves that, I think people don't understand how difficult it is to come from somewhere like Ukraine with what's going on there, his family aren't with him. You can see he works his absolute socks off, Jack's run will get highlighted but the movement to get across from Naz was fantastic. We were delighted at half time, if we couldn't keep the energy going we needed to keep a clean sheet and I'm delighted with that."

Asked specifically about his decision to bring Rusyn back into the starting XI, Beale said: "We've only had four or five training sessions because of the schedule, so it's been a whirlwind. I've been trying to get around the group, to speak to them and understand them a bit more.

"It was clear at Rotherham that we weren't going to score unless we had a striker on the pitch, we gave Mason a go then, young Eli had a go at Coventry and came on today but he's very young still. I really like Naz's work ethic, if the goals aren't going in then he's still contributing to the team."