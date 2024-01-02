The latest Sunderland and Newcastle United team and injury news ahead of their huge FA Cup match at the Stadium of Light.
It will be the first time the two clubs have met since March 2016 - a Premier League fixture which finished 1-1 at St James’ Park.
Sunderland should go into Saturday’s fixture with confidence following a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year’s Day in Michael Beale’s fourth game in charge. Newcastle, meanwhile, have suffered three successive league defeats, with Eddie Howe’s side losing 4-2 against Liverpool last time out.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Newcastle injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:
1. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) - DOUBT
Trippier has started 18 of Newcastle's 20 Premier League games this season but missed the side's 4-2 defeat against Liverpool on New Year's Day with a groin injury. While the Magpies hope the 33-year-old will be back soon, Trippier is now a doubt for the Sunderland fixture. Photo: Julian Finney
2. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Roberts remains a doubt for the Newcastle match after missing Sunderland's win over Preston. The winger was set for a scan on Tuesday after being forced off in the first half against Rotherham last week. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Callum Wilson (Newcastle) - OUT
Wilson also missed Newcastle's game against Liverpool with a calf issue and is set to be sidelined for the Sunderland fixture. Photo: Julian Finney
4. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Cirkin has returned to training following a hamstring injury but wasn't ready to be named on the bench for the game against Preston. Photo: Frank Reid