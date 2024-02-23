Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan Neil says he enjoyed working under Michael Beale at Sunderland and that players need to take some responsibility for the head coach's departure.

Beale took charge of just 12 matches following his appointment at the Stadium of Light in December, winning four, drawing two and losing six. Mike Dodds was then named the Black Cats’ interim boss for the final 13 league games of the season, starting with Saturday's home fixture against Swansea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"First and foremost I want to wish the old gaffer well in whatever he chooses to do next," Neil told Sunderland's website when asked about an eventful week. "I think a lot of the boys, if not all of them, really enjoyed working under him and we thought he had some really good ideas. It just didn't quite work out.

"As players we have to take some responsibility for that. We didn't deliver on the pitch what he wanted and I think you can see that in the last run of results. We have to take some responsibility for that and I know all the boys wish him well in whatever he chooses to do next."

Dodds has been part of Sunderland's first-team coaching staff for the last two years and took charge of three Championship games earlier this season following Tony Mowbray's dismissal as head coach. During that spell in December, Sunderland recorded impressive home wins against West Brom and Leeds, before a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City.

When asked about Dodds' influence, Neil added: "He's a massively respected figure within the dressing room. I think everyone knows how influential he's been over the last few years in kind of the rise from League One, last year in the play-offs and a lot this year as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad