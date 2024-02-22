Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Swansea at the Stadium of Light – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

After back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield and Birmingham, the Black Cats parted company with head coach Michael Beale, who took charge of just 12 matches following his appointment in December. Interim boss Mike Dodds is now set to take charge until the end of the season, with 13 Championship games remaining.

Swansea sit 18th in the table and have lost five of their last six matches ahead of their trip to Wearside. Here’s the latest Sunderland and Swansea injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT Roberts was forced off in the closing stages of Sunderland's game against Huddersfield with a hamstring injury and is now set to be sidelined for around a month. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2 . Bashir Humphreys (Swansea) - DOUBT The 20-year-old defender, who is on loan from Chelsea, missed Swansea's 2-1 defeat against Ipswich last weekend. Swans boss Luke Williams has said they won't take any risks with the centre-back. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

3 . Dan Ballard (Sunderland) - OUT Ballard received his 10th yellow card of the season during Sunderland's defeat at Birmingham and will now serve a two-match suspension. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales