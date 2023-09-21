Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland recorded a third successive league win for the first time since promotion back to the Championship - and there was plenty to discuss following their 3-1 victory at Blackburn.

Jack Clarke scored twice, with the first coming from the penalty spot, to move onto five league goals this season, making him the Championship’s joint top scorer after seven games.

Dan Neil also netted his second of the season with a crucial strike just before half-time, putting the visitors back ahead after Harry Leonard’s equaliser.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Dan Ballard’s injury scare

Sunderland had to withstand some first-half pressure, with centre-back Dan Ballard playing a key part in the heart of The Black Cats’ defence.

The defender made an outstanding block to stop Andrew Moran’s shot from inside the box when the game was still goalless, before producing a big fist pump in front of the away end.

Ballard then had a brief injury scare when he went for a header inside Blackburn’s box and collided with goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

It led to a lengthy stoppage in play as the defender received treatment. Ballard was still off the pitch as Blackburn scored their equaliser in the 35th minute.

Mowbray’s first-half frustration

Mowbray was also frustrated with Blackburn’s equaliser, when he felt the linesman wasn’t up with play.

There were suggestions Leonard was offside, yet replays showed Niall Huggins was playing the striker on, while there were also appeals the ball had gone out of play before Callum Brittain’s cross.

Mowbray was booked for his complaints, which prompted a loud cheer from the home fans, who also chanted ‘off, off off.’

Appreciation for Mason Burstow

While it was a frustrating evening at times for Sunderland striker Mason Burstow, the Chelsea loanee was given a warm reception when he was substituted in the 64th minute, with Patrick Roberts taking his place.

Burstow came off the pitch in front of the 3,852 Sunderland fans, who applauded the forward as he walked around the side of the pitch.

Bradley Dack back at his former club

While he wasn’t named in Sunderland’s squad due to a minor hamstring injury, former Blackburn player Bradley Dack still travelled with the group for the match against his former side.

The 29-year-old spent six seasons at Blackburn and caught up with former teammates and staff at Ewood Park.

Dack’s injury isn’t thought to be a serious one and he could return for Sunday’s home game against Cardiff.

Alex Pritchard’s early celebration

When Sunderland had won the ball high up the pitch with 12 minutes remaining and Alex Pritchard had released Clarke down the left, it seemed inevitable what was coming next.

Clarke had skipped past Rovers defender Hayden Carter, prompting Pritchard to raise his arms aloft ready to celebrate.

His teammate still had work to do, as Clarke took the ball past defender Dominic Hyam and Pears before converting Sunderland’s third.

An injury concern for Clarke as well

Clarke also took a whack in a bruising, end-to-end encounter and limped out of the tunnel for a club interview after the game.

The player seemed relaxed and didn’t have any ice on the issue, before sitting down to give his thoughts on the game.