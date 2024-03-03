Sunderland drifted nine points away from the play-off places after a 1-0 defeat at Norwich - and there was plenty to discuss after the match at Carrow Road.

Canaries striker Josh Sargent scored the game's only goal nine minutes from time after beating Sunderland duo Luke O'Nien and Leo Hjelde to the ball. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Trai Hume walking disciplinary tightrope

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before half-time, Sunderland defender Trai Hume was booked for a late tackle on Norwich's Borja Sainz. It means the Black Cats full-back is just one yellow card away from a two-match suspension, with EFL rules stating players who are shown 10 bookings up to and including the 37th league game of the campaign will have to miss two fixtures.

For Sunderland, their 37th league match will come next weekend when they face Southampton at St Mary's, following Tuesday's home match against Leicester. Luke O'Nien is also on nine yellow cards but crucially avoided a booking against Norwich.

Danny Batth's frustration continues

There was a familiar face on Norwich's bench, with former Black Cats defender Danny Batth an unused substitute. The 33-year-old centre-back was voted Sunderland fans’ player of the season during the 2022/23 campaign, but was allowed to leave Wearside to join Canaries last summer.

Since then, Batth has only made 10 Championship appearances, including just four starts, and looks set to move on again at the end of the season when his contract expires. Batth was able to speak with some of his former teammates after the match, as well as some of Sunderland’s coaching staff.

Labour leader in attendance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watching from the directors' box was Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who sat alongside former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, a lifelong Norwich fan who is also vice-president at the club. Starmer is an Arsenal season ticket holder but was able to attend the match at Carrow Road, with the Gunners not set to host Sheffield United until Monday.

Nazariy Rusyn chants

Sunderland's interim boss Mike Dodds made two changes to his starting XI after the side's 2-1 defeat against Swansea, with Nazariy Rusyn and Abdoullah Ba dropping to the bench, making way for Luis Hemir and Romaine Mundle.

Rusyn was brought on in the 66th minute, prompting chants of 'Rusyn, Rusyn, Rusyn' from the away end, with 1,673 Sunderland fans in attendance. It showed that while the Ukrainian forward has struggled in front of goal, supporters have appreciated his effort levels since the 25-year-old’s arrival from Zorya Luhansk last summer.

A striker in form

In Norwich striker Sargent, Sunderland were coming up against one of the Championship's in-form players. His winning goal here means the American has scored eight goals in his last 11 league games since returning from an ankle injury, with 11 goals in 15 league appearances in total this season.

Chris Rigg's classy gesture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad