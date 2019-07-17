Charlotte Potts' admiration of Mel Reay convinced her to re-join Sunderland for the fourth time
Centre-back Charlotte Potts has re-joined Sunderland Ladies for a fourth time after a short summer spell in Canada with Calgary Foothills – citing her admiration for manager Mel Reay as a deciding factor in the deal.
The 24-year-old won the Women’s Premier League in 2011 and featured in the Women’s Super League One so brings experience as well as defensive stability to the Lady Black Cats.
Sunderland finished second in the third tier of English women’s football last season, losing out to a dominant Blackburn Rovers outfit.
Speaking about her return to the club, Potts said: “Signing last season after a break from football made me realise how much I missed it and I loved getting that enjoyment back.
"This was mostly down to the environment Sunderland promoted. Along with other factors it’s even resulted in me coming back from playing in Canada sooner than expected.
“I’m really looking forward to another season with Mel, I can’t speak highly enough of her. I admire her coaching a lot and incorporate some of her qualities into my own coaching, I’m sure I’m not the only one to admit that too.”
Reay, who knows Potts well from her work coaching at Gateshead College, added: “Charlotte is someone I’ve known for a long time and the quality she brought to the team for a short spell last season was invaluable to our success.
“To have her back and committed to the forthcoming season is fantastic.”
The Lasses kick off the new season at home at Eppleton CW against West Brom on Sunday, August 18.