There are just two games to go in the Championship season and it is safe to see the last nine months have not panned out how Sunderland supporters may have wished.

Fresh from last year’s impressive push for the play-offs under Tony Mowbray, there were high hopes the former Blackburn Rovers manager could lead the Black Cats into the top six of the table for a second consecutive year.

But it became a season of change as Mowbray was replaced by former Rangers boss Michael Beale in December before his reign came to a close after just 12 games in charge. Mike Dodds has taken interim charge and his temporary reign will come to a close following next Saturday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

The stakes remain high for the Black Cats with several players playing for their futures and there are sure to be some feisty moments over the final 180 minutes of a challenging season - but how does the Black Cats disciplinary record compare to their rivals across the second tier?

1 . Sheffield Wednesday 98 yellow cards - 5 red cards

2 . Stoke City 103 yellow cards - 3 red cards

3 . Blackburn Rovers 88 yellow cards - 5 red cards