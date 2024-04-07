Sunderland’s season has drifted away since the turn of the year and Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Bristol City typified the past few months. Mike Dodds’ side huffed and puffed at the Stadium of Light but the final product was non-existent on another frustrating day.
The Black Cats have now won just one of their last nine Championship matches and drifted from play-off outsiders to mid-table also-rans, with focus already on a summer of strengthening and, more importantly, finding a permanent manager.
Dodds and his players will want to finish the campaign on a high, however, and a mid-table finish would at least send a message to any future managers that the potential is there. They have just five games left to secure their fate and Football Web Pages have crunched the numbers to predict Sunderland’s likely finish come May.
