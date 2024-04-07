Sunderland’s season has drifted away since the turn of the year and Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Bristol City typified the past few months. Mike Dodds’ side huffed and puffed at the Stadium of Light but the final product was non-existent on another frustrating day.

The Black Cats have now won just one of their last nine Championship matches and drifted from play-off outsiders to mid-table also-rans, with focus already on a summer of strengthening and, more importantly, finding a permanent manager.