'Surprise £7million bid’ could see Sunderland's Championship rivals Leeds and Hull miss out on loan deal
Leeds have reportedly made an enquiry about Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi amid interest from several clubs.
The 21-year-old was linked with several teams, including Sunderland, last summer but stayed at Selhurst Park to fight for a first-team place. A lengthy injury setback meant Rak-Sakyi only made six Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season, though, with the player looking to get his career back on track.
According to TeamTalk, Leeds have shown interest in Rak-Sakyi, with doubts over the futures of widemen Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto. Sheffield United and Hull have also been credited with interest in Rak-Saki this summer, while newly-promoted Premier League club Southampton have reportedly made an offer for the player.
According to the Sun, the Saints have submitted a ‘surprise £7million bid’ for Rak-Saki, while asking if a loan deal is possible if Palace don’t want to sell.
The winger scored a late equaliser as Palace drew 1-1 with Charlton during a pre-season friendly last week and is still rated highly at Selhurst Park.
