Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Championship transfer news as the Black Cats and their league rivals look to strengthen.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have reportedly made an enquiry about Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi amid interest from several clubs.

The 21-year-old was linked with several teams, including Sunderland, last summer but stayed at Selhurst Park to fight for a first-team place. A lengthy injury setback meant Rak-Sakyi only made six Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season, though, with the player looking to get his career back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to TeamTalk, Leeds have shown interest in Rak-Sakyi, with doubts over the futures of widemen Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto. Sheffield United and Hull have also been credited with interest in Rak-Saki this summer, while newly-promoted Premier League club Southampton have reportedly made an offer for the player.

According to the Sun, the Saints have submitted a ‘surprise £7million bid’ for Rak-Saki, while asking if a loan deal is possible if Palace don’t want to sell.

The winger scored a late equaliser as Palace drew 1-1 with Charlton during a pre-season friendly last week and is still rated highly at Selhurst Park.