Former Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson says he always felt he’d return to Birmingham City this summer - despite reports linking him with other clubs.

The 23-year-old has signed permanently for the Blues from Wolves for an undisclosed fee, following two loan spells at St Andrew’s.

Sanderson spent the 2020/21 season at Sunderland and was loosely linked with a return to Wearside earlier this summer - before the Black Cats signed defenders Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt.

Stoke City were also said to be interested in Sanderson, with Potters boss Alex Neil looking to bolster his defensive options this summer.

Yet Birmingham always appeared in pole position to sign the centre-back, who made 31 Championship appearances for the club last season.

“You can see I’m quite heavy on social media and interact with the fans quite a lot,” Sanderson told Birmingham’s website after signing a four-year deal at St Andrew’s. “I was teasing a bit now and then.

“The previous seasons that I’ve had here have been great and I’ve loved every moment, loved the fans, the staff, the players. They have made me feel so welcome.

“As soon as the season finished I kind of always knew that I was going to end up back at Blues. Like I said, I’m happy and it’s great to get it over the line.”