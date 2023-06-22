We’ve ranked every Sunderland away day in distance order from shortest to longest ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Sunderland will have some lengthy away trips during the 2023/24 campaign – but which are the longest journeys fans will face?

The Black Cats will host Ipswich on Sunday, August 6 in their season opener, before travelling to Preston the following week.

Sunderland will end the season with a home game against Sheffield Wednesday on May 4.

We’ve ranked every Sunderland away day from shortest from longest. Here’s when the Black Cats will play all their away fixtures:

1 . Middlesbrough - February 3rd, 2024 Riverside Stadium | 62-mile round trip Photo: Stu Forster

2 . Leeds - April 9th, 2024 Elland Road | 194-mile round trip Photo: OLI SCARFF

3 . Huddersfield - February 14th, 2024 John Smith's Stadium | 214-mile round trip Photo: Gareth Copley

4 . Hull - December 26th, 2023 MKM Stadium | 230-mile round trip Photo: Ashley Allen