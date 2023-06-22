News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland fans at Watford. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland fans at Watford. Picture by FRANK REID

The staggering distances Sunderland fans face for 2023/24 season - from Leeds to Southampton: Photo gallery

We’ve ranked every Sunderland away day in distance order from shortest to longest ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:46 BST

Sunderland will have some lengthy away trips during the 2023/24 campaign – but which are the longest journeys fans will face?

The Black Cats will host Ipswich on Sunday, August 6 in their season opener, before travelling to Preston the following week.

Sunderland will end the season with a home game against Sheffield Wednesday on May 4.

We’ve ranked every Sunderland away day from shortest from longest. Here’s when the Black Cats will play all their away fixtures:

Riverside Stadium | 62-mile round trip

1. Middlesbrough - February 3rd, 2024

Riverside Stadium | 62-mile round trip Photo: Stu Forster

Elland Road | 194-mile round trip

2. Leeds - April 9th, 2024

Elland Road | 194-mile round trip Photo: OLI SCARFF

John Smith's Stadium | 214-mile round trip

3. Huddersfield - February 14th, 2024

John Smith's Stadium | 214-mile round trip Photo: Gareth Copley

MKM Stadium | 230-mile round trip

4. Hull - December 26th, 2023

MKM Stadium | 230-mile round trip Photo: Ashley Allen

