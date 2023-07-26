Sunderland are stepping up preparations for the new Championship season - but what about the Black Cats’ league rivals?

Tony Mowbray’s side exceeded expectations to finish sixth in the second tier during the last campaign, and will be hoping for another promotion push.

Yet the Championship looks set to be a stronger division this year, with several clubs targeting at least a top-six place.

Here’s a closer look at how some of Sunderland’s rivals and early pre-season favourites are shaping up.

The three relegated clubs

The three sides which came down from the Premier League last season will be many peoples’ favourites to bounce straight back.

After nine years in the top flight, which included a league title and FA Cup triumph, Leicester will return to the Championship with high expectations and financial muscle.

Following the sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes for a combined £78million, The Foxes have brought in midfielder Harry Winks (£10million) and experienced centre-back Conor Coady (8.5million) for sizable Championship fees.

New boss Enzo Maresca is also rated highly after working as an assistant coach at Manchester City last season.

There are also new faces in the dugouts at Southampton and Leeds, who have appointed Russell Martin and Daniel Farke respectively.

The Saints still have a group of young players who were signed for big sums during their spell in the Premier League, including goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

Southampton also have players who impressed in the Championship last season, after Will Smallbone and Nathan Tella benefitted from loan spells at Stoke and Burnley. Influential midfielder James Ward-Prowse does remain at the club, as things stand, yet the 28-year-old could leave before the end of the transfer window.

Leeds’ only signing so far this summer is that of defender Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea on a permanent deal.

Farke will be able to call upon some of the players who helped The Whites win promotion from the Championship three years ago, such as Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford. The likes of Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams also remain at the club following big-money Premier League moves.

Last year’s play-off contenders

After losing in the play-off final last season, it seemed inevitable Coventry would lose top scorer Viktor Gyokeres - who has signed for Sporting Lisbon for a reported fee close to £20million.

The Sky Blues spent some of that money on Ellis Simms, who cost a reported £8million, while they have also signed defenders Joel Latibeaudiere and Jay Dasilva on free transfers from Swansea and Bristol City.

After losing to Coventry in the play-offs, Middlesbrough will once again have high hopes of mounting another promotion push.

Michael Carrick’s side have already signed seven new players this summer, including goalkeeper Seny Dieng from QPR and winger Morgan Rogers from Manchester City.

The Teessiders have lost a handful of influential loan players from last season, though, including left-back Ryan Giles, forward Cameron Archer and winger Aaron Ramsey.

After narrowly missing out on the top six on goal difference to Sunderland in May, Blackburn could find it tough to mount another play-off challenge.

Financial problems will reportedly make signing new players difficult this summer, while Rovers have also lost top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz.

Millwall have also been in the play-off mix over the last few seasons, while The Lions have looked to bolster their forward options by signing Scotland international Kevin Nisbet, who scored 12 goals in 19 SPL appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

Last year’s underachievers

It’s a rare occurrence when two teams which have come down from the Premier League finish outside the Championship’s top six, yet Watford and Norwich both underachieved massively last season.

After going through three managers, Watford ended up 11th and have now turned to former West Brom and Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael.

The Hornets have sold Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr for big transfer fees but are yet to reinvest that money, signing Tom Ince from Reading for a small fee, as well as striker Rhys Healey on a free transfer.

Norwich, who finished 13th last season following the appointment of David Wagner in January, have also brought in a handful of free agents, including Jack Stacey from Bournemouth and 33-year-old Ashley Barnes from Burnley.

West Brom will also be among the early pre-season promotion favourites and will be hoping to improve on their 9th-place finish after a full pre-season under head coach Carlos Corberan.

The dark horses

After winning 13 of their last 15 games to win promotion from League One last season, Ipswich are being tipped by many to have another strong campaign on their Championship return.

The Tractor Boys have spent money to sign midfielder Jack Taylor and forward George Hurst from Peterborough and Leicester respectively this summer, while they were the biggest spenders in League One last season.

It will also be interesting to see how Stoke fare under former Sunderland boss Alex Neil, who raised eyebrows by swapping the Stadium of Light for the bet365 Stadium last year.

Despite an upturn in form back in March, The Potters picked up just two points from their final seven games last season, eventually finishing 16th.

