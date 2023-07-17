We take a look at 21 eye-catching deals which have been completed in the Championship so far this summer.

We’re a month into this summer’s transfer window - and some clubs have already been busy making new signings.

Sunderland have brought in four new players since the end of last season, while some big fees have been spent elsewhere in the Championship.

Others have looked to take advantage of the free agent market to make shrewd additions ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Here are 21 eye-catching deals which have been completed in the second tier so far this summer.

1 . Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff) Now 32, former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey has returned to Cardiff on a two-year deal, after his contract with French club Nice was terminated by mutual consent. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2 . Harry Winks (Leicester) Leicester, under new boss Enzo Maresca, have shown their intent to make an immediate return to the Premier League, spending a reported £10million on former England international Winks. The 27-year-old midfielder made 20 appearances for Serie A side Sampdoria last season. Photo: Simone Arveda Photo Sales

3 . Ellis Simms (Coventry) Several Championship clubs were interested in the 22-year-old striker, who impressed on loan at Sunderland last season. Coventry were prepared to pay a reported £8million to sign the forward, who only had a year left on his contract at Everton. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . Seny Dieng (Middlesbrough) Middlesbrough were in the market for a new goalkeeper following Zack Steffen’s return to parent club Manchester City. The Teessiders have opted to bring in 28-year-old Dieng, who has been first-choice at QPR for the last three seasons. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

