Australian coach Kevin Muscat has been linked with multiple jobs in the Championship.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Japanese side Yokohama F.Marinos have announced head coach Kevin Muscat will leave the club this month - while the Australian has been linked with several jobs in the Championship.

The former Millwall and Wolves midfielder has spent two-and-a-half years at F.Marinos, leading the club to the J1 League title in 2022, but will step down following a AFC Champions League match against Shandong Taishan on Wednesday, December 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muscat's name was loosely linked with the vacant head coach's role at Sunderland, yet he isn't thought to be under consideration. Muscat's name has also been mentioned alongside the vacant position at Swansea, while he was heavily linked with the Millwall job before Joe Edwards' appointment last month.