Championship news: Coach linked with multiple jobs in England set to leave job overseas
Australian coach Kevin Muscat has been linked with multiple jobs in the Championship.
Japanese side Yokohama F.Marinos have announced head coach Kevin Muscat will leave the club this month - while the Australian has been linked with several jobs in the Championship.
The former Millwall and Wolves midfielder has spent two-and-a-half years at F.Marinos, leading the club to the J1 League title in 2022, but will step down following a AFC Champions League match against Shandong Taishan on Wednesday, December 13.
Muscat's name was loosely linked with the vacant head coach's role at Sunderland, yet he isn't thought to be under consideration. Muscat's name has also been mentioned alongside the vacant position at Swansea, while he was heavily linked with the Millwall job before Joe Edwards' appointment last month.
Tottenham assistant Chris Davies remains the favourite to replace Michael Duff at Swansea, despite Spurs rejecting an approach from the Championship club to speak with the 38-year-old.