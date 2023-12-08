Next Sunderland manager odds: Julian Sable and Kim Hellberg still among favourites to take charge - gallery
Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray – while multiple names have been linked with the vacancy.
The Black Cats are preparing for Saturday’s match against West Brom, with an interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, set to take charge as things stand.
Sunderland remain just three points off the play-off places following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall and face another home game against Leeds three days after the West Brom fixture.
Here we take a look at the field of candidates to replace Mowbray and current favourites: