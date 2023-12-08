Sunderland are searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray earlier this week.

The Black Cats are preparing for Saturday’s match against West Brom, with an interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, set to take charge as things stand.

Sunderland remain just three points off the play-off places following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall and face another home game against Leeds three days after the West Brom fixture.

Here we take a look at the field of candidates to replace Mowbray and current favourites:

Gus Poyet The former Sunderland boss is now in charge of the Greece national team and priced at 33/1 to take the Sunderland job.

Nigel Pearson Pearson was sacked by Bristol City in October and is still priced at 33/1 by the bookies to take over at Sunderland.

Leam Richardson Richardson looks set to take over at Rotherham, with bookies giving him of odds 33/1 to take over at Sunderland.