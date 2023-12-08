News you can trust since 1873
Nice assistant coach Julien Sable. (Photo credit should read ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP via Getty Images)Nice assistant coach Julien Sable. (Photo credit should read ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP via Getty Images)
Next Sunderland manager odds: Julian Sable and Kim Hellberg still among favourites to take charge - gallery

Sunderland are searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray earlier this week.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Dec 2023, 08:14 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT

Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray – while multiple names have been linked with the vacancy.

The Black Cats are preparing for Saturday’s match against West Brom, with an interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, set to take charge as things stand.

Sunderland remain just three points off the play-off places following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall and face another home game against Leeds three days after the West Brom fixture.

Here we take a look at the field of candidates to replace Mowbray and current favourites:

The former Sunderland boss is now in charge of the Greece national team and priced at 33/1 to take the Sunderland job.

1. Gus Poyet

The former Sunderland boss is now in charge of the Greece national team and priced at 33/1 to take the Sunderland job. Photo: Charles McQuillan

Pearson was sacked by Bristol City in October and is still priced at 33/1 by the bookies to take over at Sunderland.

2. Nigel Pearson

Pearson was sacked by Bristol City in October and is still priced at 33/1 by the bookies to take over at Sunderland. Photo: George Wood

Richardson looks set to take over at Rotherham, with bookies giving him of odds 33/1 to take over at Sunderland.

3. Leam Richardson

Richardson looks set to take over at Rotherham, with bookies giving him of odds 33/1 to take over at Sunderland. Photo: George Wood

The former Oxford boss had a brief spell at Leeds last season working under Sam Allardyce and is priced at 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job.

4. Karl Robinson

The former Oxford boss had a brief spell at Leeds last season working under Sam Allardyce and is priced at 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job. Photo: Julian Finney

