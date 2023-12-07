Championship news: The latest news from the second tier concerning some of Sunderland's Championship rivals.

Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach following Tony Mowbray’s sacking on Monday - but what else has been happening in the Championship?

Here are some of the latest news stories from the second tier ahead of the weekend’s matches:

Swansea approach knocked back

Sunderland aren’t the only club looking for a new head coach, after Swansea sacked Michael Duff earlier this week - with the club sitting 18th in the table.

The Swans had identified Tottenham assistant Chris Davies as a lead candidate to replace Duff, yet the South Wales club have seen an approach rejected by Spurs to speak with the 38-year-old.

It’s been reported that Davies was close to taking over at Swansea in the summer, before joining Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou's number two.

Leeds injury boost

Following their fixture against West Brom, Sunderland will host Leeds three days later. Daniel Farke’s side are preparing for Saturday’s match against Blackburn, with The Whites set to make a late call on Luke Ayling’s availability following a knee issue.

Sam Byram and Crysencio Summerville are likely to be available following knocks, while former Sunderland forward Joe Gelhardt is set to rejoin the squad after being sidelined with a hand injury.

"There were a few knocks after the last game and we have to manage the load," said Farke in his pre-match press conference "Joe Gelhardt had a few problems last week. In the beginning of the week Sam Byram, Crysencio Summerville and Joffy had a few problems and had to manage the load a little, but all three were really involved in training today so I expect them all to be available and fit.”

West Brom injury blow

Finally, West Brom winger Matt Phillips has been ruled out for around four months ahead of the Baggies’ Championship match against Sunderland.

Phillips, 32, has featured in all 19 of his side’s league games this season, starting 18 of them, but was forced off with a hamstring injury during the Baggies’ 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Saturday.

