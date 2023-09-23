Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut has praised Sunderland’s young side but says all teams have their weaknesses.

The Black Cats will host Cardiff at the Stadium of Light this weekend, with Tony Mowbray’s men in good form following three successive wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff have also won their last two matches following a 3-2 victory over Coventry on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Like all the games, not one game is easy for us,” said Bulut when asked about Sunderland. “Sunderland had a great win against Blackburn. They play good, young team. They work hard.

“They stay very close, tight in defence. But, all teams have issues, so we will analyse that and try to make our best also there.”

After starting Cardiff’s first six Championship games this season, scoring three goals, Aaron Ramsey was rested for the Coventry match but is expected to return against Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First of all, Aaron is very important for this club, for me and for the team,” explained Bulut. “I spoke with him, he feels good. Physically and mentally, he is in very good shape.

"Of course, it was not easy to not have him in the game against Coventry, but you can’t concentrate on one player. Our machine still needs to run, and it has to be the same level of performance. Everybody has to fight for that.