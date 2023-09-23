Cardiff boss delivers Sunderland verdict and Aaron Ramsey update after Coventry and Swansea wins
Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut gives his thoughts on Sunderland ahead of their Championship fixture against The Black Cats.
Cardiff boss Erol Bulut has praised Sunderland’s young side but says all teams have their weaknesses.
The Black Cats will host Cardiff at the Stadium of Light this weekend, with Tony Mowbray’s men in good form following three successive wins.
Cardiff have also won their last two matches following a 3-2 victory over Coventry on Tuesday.
“Like all the games, not one game is easy for us,” said Bulut when asked about Sunderland. “Sunderland had a great win against Blackburn. They play good, young team. They work hard.
“They stay very close, tight in defence. But, all teams have issues, so we will analyse that and try to make our best also there.”
After starting Cardiff’s first six Championship games this season, scoring three goals, Aaron Ramsey was rested for the Coventry match but is expected to return against Sunderland.
“First of all, Aaron is very important for this club, for me and for the team,” explained Bulut. “I spoke with him, he feels good. Physically and mentally, he is in very good shape.
"Of course, it was not easy to not have him in the game against Coventry, but you can’t concentrate on one player. Our machine still needs to run, and it has to be the same level of performance. Everybody has to fight for that.
“We cannot play until the end of the season with 12, 13 or 14 players - I need 25. I will try to use all of them. We will have injuries and cards, so everyone will have to be ready."