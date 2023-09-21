Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cardiff City have been handed a major injury boost ahead of Sunday's clash against Sunderland on Sunday.

The two clubs are set to square off in the Championship at the Stadium of Light this weekend with some injury concerns coming into the match on both sides.

However, the Welsh club have been handed a major boost with former Arsenal and Juventus star Aaron Ramsey in contention to face Tony Mowbray's men.

“Aaron was rested because he had had a problem with his adductor muscle when he was away with the national team and he felt it again against Swansea,” said Cardiff manager Erol Bulut

“I couldn’t risk him getting any more injuries, but he’ll be back for Sunderland on Sunday."