Who is Sunderland transfer target Ahmed Abdullahi and what could the Black Cats expect if they conclude a transfer deadline day deal?

Sunderland have been linked with a number of young strikers during the summer transfer window - and a surprising new name was thrown into the mix just hours before the window closed for business.

In a move that is another sign of the Black Cats hierarchy’s desire to unearth hidden gems from across European football, a bid was reportedly submitted with Belgian club Gent over a late deal for 20-year-old forward Ahmed Abdullahi. The move seems to fall in line with previous Black Cats deals that have seen the likes of Eliezer Mayenda, Adil Aouchiche and Luis Hemir all move to Wearside in recent seasons.

So, with hours to go until the summer transfer window officially closes for business, what could Sunderland expect from Abdullahi if they are able to conclude a transfer before the 11pm deadline?

What do we know about Ahmed Abdullahi’s club career?

The Nigerian-born striker came through the HB Academy in Abuja and earned his first break in senior football when he joined the academy setup at Belgian club Gent. That came after the youngster spent time on trial with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 club Marseille. However, after moving to Gent during the 2022/23 season, Abdullahi made ten appearances for the club’s ‘Jong’ team without finding the net. However, his first full season with the same side proved to be a spectacular success after he plundered his way to 21 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions and his tally included scoring two goals on seven different occasions. Abdullahi’s form has earned him a promotion to Gent’s senior and the youngster went on to make his first-team debut as a late substitute in a 4-1 defeat at Sint-Truidense in January before a second senior appearance also came from the bench in a 2-1 home loss against FCV Dender EH earlier this month.

What do we know about Ahmed Abdullahi’s international career?

Those two appearances for Gent’s first-team are the sum total of his senior experience - although he has earned international caps at youth level after featuring for Nigeria Under-20s on a number of occasions. Abdullahi scored in their 4-0 win against Tunisia in a third place play-off in the Under-20s African Cup of Nations last year.

What has been said about Sunderland’s interest?

The speculation over Sunderland’s possible move was ignited by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano after he claimed the Black Cats had ‘sent a bid’ to Gent and revealed talks were ‘ongoing’ over a possible deadline beating move. As revealed by The Echo earlier on Friday, Luis Hemir is closing in on a loan deal that would see him join Serie A giants Juventus - although the move would see the youngster feature for the Turin-based club’s B side, who play in the third tier of Italian football. The Echo also reported any move for Abdullahi would be made with a view to developing the forward over the long-term and he is viewed as a ‘major prospect’ for he future. Several other sources have also suggested talks are continuing.

When can Sunderland conclude a deal for Abdullahi?

The transfer deadline is set at 11pm - which is an hour earlier than the usual midnight finish that has been in place in previous seasons. For a full explainer on the deadline and possible extensions, read James Copley’s details piece on the Echo website here.