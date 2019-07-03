Aberdeen facing race against time to tie-up deal for Sunderland's Dylan McGeouch
Aberdeen are facing a race against time to tie-up a deal for Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch.
The Dons have been long-time admirers of the 26-year-old, with manager Derek McInnes having attempted to sign the former Hibernian man last summer before he made the switch to the Black Cats.
And the Scottish top flight outfit now look set to resurrect their interest in McGeouch, who fell out of favour at the Stadium of Light towards the end of last term.
He recently triggered a one-year extension to his deal on Wearside but could still move on this summer.
And reports from Scotland via the Evening Express suggest that Aberdeen are looking to finalise a deal before the end of the week in order to include McGeouch in their squad for the Europa League qualifier against RoPS Rovaniemi.
The deadline for clubs to register players for the first qualifying round is July 5, meaning McInnes is keen to tie-up a deal before then.
“We are still hoping to add to the squad before we register players,” he said.
“The most important thing at the minute is to try to stay competitive on the pitch.
“The club are doing all they can to provide me with the budget to go and do that.”
Previous reports had suggested that the Dons were keen to secure McGeouch without paying a fee, despite him remaining under contract until next summer.
McInnes has also been linked with a move for Manchester United striker James Wilson, who is rumoured to be on Jack Ross’ radar at Sunderland.