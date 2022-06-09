Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White broke the story that cryptocurrency group The Fans Together (TFT) are trying to purchase the combined 39% stake owned by Donald and Methven, with the latter claiming they are in talks with two external parties.

Louis-Dreyfus became Sunderland’s majority shareholder in February 2021, while Juan Sartori has retained a 20 per cent stake in the club.

After a statement from The Fans Together emerged on social media, Louis-Dreyfus responded quickly.

His statement read: “Juan Sartori and I remain wholeheartedly committed to Sunderland AFC and our collective focus is on preparing for the upcoming Championship season.

“Neither I nor any employee from SAFC has had any dialogue with the Cryptocurrency Group ‘The Fans Together’ and although a timely conclusion to this matter is preferable, any transfers of shares must not compromise the club’s integrity.

“All shareholders must also be qualified to take the club forward in line with EFL Governance and have alignment with the values and principles of SAFC and its supporters, as well as our long-term strategy.”

Sunderland fans have voiced their concerns about TFT, with many hopeful that Louis-Dreyfus will be able to buy the remaining shares.

Yet, while speaking to the Roker Report Podcast, White went into detail about how he heard of TFT’s interest, as well as his understanding of Louis-Dreyfus’ position.

“It’s my information from various sources that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was never going to buy these [Donald and Methven’s] shares, sorry, not never that’s not fair, right now he wasn’t going to buy these shares,” said White

“He’s happy with the amount of shares he’s got, remember that he’s got 41%, he’s got the controlling stake and he’s Chairman, does he need an extra 39? He’s got Juan Sartori with 20% and it’s also my information that those two get on very well, those two work together.

“So if you add those two together, you’ve got 61% there, does Kyril Louis-Dreyfus really need to buy the other 39?