Donald and Methven are no longer on the board of directors at the Championship club but still own a combined 39 per cent stake, despite being unpopular with supporters.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus took a controlling 41 per cent stake of Sunderland in February 2021, while the Uruguayan businessman Juan Sartori retained 20 per cent.

It has since been reported that Donald and Methven are in talks with two external parties to sell their shares – with The Fans Together being named as one.

A statement from the group was posted on social media by Sky Sports News presenter Tom White.

In the statement, TFT claimed they had ‘a successful track record with ownership in Greek Super League 2 with Episkopi F.C” and “are dedicated to bringing large scale widespread fan ownership to reality.”

The Fans Together would have to pass the EFL’s owners and directors test to purchase shares in Sunderland, while several fans voiced their concerns about the group.

Here’s how some supporters reacted:

@cameronflaws: Last time we ended a season on a real high was 2016 then that was all tattered by Big Sam leaving, please don't do it again Sunderland

@christoph_21: Frontman of TFT doesn't use his real name. Has history of bankruptcy as recently as 2014. Has been using purchase of stake in Greek club to parlay into a new purchase

@NotSoLocalHero: Can’t really imagine anything less stable than a football club being purchased using crowdfunded money invested into unregulated crypto, by an early-stage startup with an entire team consisting of three people with no registered business address.

@NorfolkSAFC: Oh well, at least we managed a couple of weeks enjoying promotion before the next round of nonsense started…

@ConnorBromley: After doing some more reading. There are no reasons to be positive. This will be a disaster

@charlieshanks04: Baffles me how organisations like this even get the money to buy a football club