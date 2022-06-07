Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis-Dreyfus became Sunderland’s majority shareholder in February 2021 but still owns just 41 per cent of the club, with Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven retaining a combined 39 per cent.

Donald and Methven have said they are prepared to sell their shares, with the latter claiming they are in talks with two external parties.

Reports have named The Fans Together (TFT) as one of those parties, and the group released a statement, which was posted on social media, expressing their interest.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus at Wembley.

The news caused concerns among fans, yet Louis-Dreyfus has since released a statement of his own to try and clarify his position, along with fellow shareholder Juan Sartori, who has retained a 20 per cent stake in Sunderland.

Louis-Dreyfus’ statement read: “Juan Sartori and I remain wholeheartedly committed to Sunderland AFC and our collective focus is on preparing for the upcoming Championship season.

“Neither I nor any employee from SAFC has had any dialogue with the Cryptocurrency Group ‘The Fans Together’ and although a timely conclusion to this matter is preferable, any transfers of shares must not compromise the club’s integrity.

“All shareholders must also be qualified to take the club forward in line with EFL Governance and have alignment with the values and principles of SAFC and its supporters, as well as our long-term strategy.”