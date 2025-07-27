A new Sunderland Echo poll shows 89.8% of supporters are happy with the club’s direction – a remarkable shift from March 2024

A new Sunderland Echo poll conducted this week saw 89.8% of fans say they are happy with the direction of the club under owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori.

Out of 3,637 votes, just 0.5% said they were unhappy, while 8.5% were satisfied and 1.2% undecided. That’s in stark contrast to the March 2024 Echo poll, which captured the mood following Michael Beale’s disastrous tenure and the now-infamous Black Cats Bar debacle. Of the 3,608 votes cast back then, only 10.1% were happy, with a combined 68.8% either unhappy, undecided or simply satisfied. Sunderland were 16th in the Championship at the time and sliding.

Here’s the change in poll results from March 2024 to July 2025 (1 year, 4 months, and 21 days or 508 days total):

Happy voters increased by 79.7%

Satisfied voters decreased by 12.6%

Undecided voters decreased by 31.2%

Unhappy voters decreased by 35.9%

What has changed at Sunderland?

So, what’s changed? Since then, Régis Le Bris has guided Sunderland to a Premier League promotion. More than £100million has been invested in the squad, key staff have been recruited, and upgrades have been made to the Academy of Light and Stadium of Light. The fanbase is seeing a plan – and crucially, progress.

Significant behind-the-scenes work has been taking place at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light this summer, with co-owners Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori helping to improve, modernise and expand the club’s facilities following promotion to the Premier League.

As well as a raft of upgrades to the Stadium of Light, the club’s Academy of Light base has seen substantial improvements aimed at supporting player development and first-team performance. The work reflects a clear intent from the ownership group to ensure Sunderland are properly equipped for top-flight football — both now and in the long term.

Sunderland’s current ownership structure was finalised in May 2023, when Sartori acquired Stewart Donald’s remaining shares. While Sartori has been involved with the Black Cats since 2018, some supporters have questioned the ongoing influence of former Madrox figures Donald and Charlie Methven, whose time in charge of the club ended in failure. Despite those concerns, the recent investment signals a continued commitment from Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori to push the club forward.

What have fans told The Echo about Sunderland’s ownership?

The comments under this week’s poll paint the picture. Even among the more cautious responses, there was recognition of progress. Other fans called the club one of the best-run in the country, citing its clear objectives, long-term planning and modern identity.

Chris Keithley (@ChrisKeighley62) said: “We’ve recruited some outstanding talent and regardless of whether we stay up or go down, those kids all look to have a bright future.”

Colin A (@fresh_outdoors) added: “In four years, they’ve taken us from League One to the PL. The team are young, together and exciting. Ambitious transfer signings. Infrastructure development around the club. What’s not to be happy about?”

Neil Campion (@neilcampion) captured the shift: “When you ran that poll, they’d sacked our manager and couldn’t replace, so we ended up with Dodds at the helm, showing relegation form. We’ve gone from the worst to the best example of their stewardship.”

Templeton Peck (@Templet69197880) joked: “From L1 to Championship I was tickled pink – now cockahoop. The work has started to stay there as well, so even cockahooper.”

Adam Burnikell (@AdamBurnikell) wrote: “Take the emotion out when you see the mess at other clubs… we have to be one of the best-run clubs in the land. Buzzing with how it’s going – I love my club again!”

UnionBerlinMan (@UnionBerlinMan) said: “I’m happy, but the POs underscored the fine margins… this window has been frankly bonkers. Closest we’ve been to the Keane era for vibes.”Peter Cooper (@sunlunpete) said: “Not sure what Sartori brings compared to KLD, Speakman etc...”

Back in March 2024, there was open frustration and apathy. Now? Sunderland fans are optimistic, engaged and – overwhelmingly – happy. The numbers speak for themselves.