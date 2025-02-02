Kristjaan Speakman's potential £30m double Sunderland transfer exit as Fulham show interest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has been linked with a double Sunderland transfer exit worth around £30million.
The Belfast Telegraph have linked Fulham to Sunderland right-back Trai Hume after his superb performances for Régis Le Bris’ side this season. The outlets states that the London club have added the Northern Ireland international to their “transfer shortlist” ahead of deadline day.
However, the same report adds that Sunderland would need an offer of £20million to even consider selling Hume. The Northern Ireland international scored and assisted during Sunderland’s last game against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland are also reportedly set to command a fee of around £10million if they allow academy graduate Tommy Watson to leave the club during the winter window.
Indeed, reports have suggested that the Premier League club Brighton are trying to sign the highly-rated winger and that a £10million deadline deal will be enough to secure his signature. The Seagulls have been chasing England youth international for some time and saw several bids for the Easington-born player rejected by the club last summer.
Reports also state that Watson “may be tempted” by the switch to the Premier League with Brighton planning to bring him through to their side gradually if they do manage to sign him from Sunderland. The Echo has learned that, as things stand, Brighton remain well short of Sunderland's valuation for Watson, though there is a keenness to get the deal done from the Seagulls side of things.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.