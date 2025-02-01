Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Sunderland-related transfer news and gossip with Kristjaan Speakman suffering several striker blows

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are in the market for attacking reinforcements but Kristjaan Speakman has seen several Cats-linked strikers move elsewhere.

West Brom have signed Sunderland-linked Will Lankshear on a season-long loan from Premier League club Tottenham. The Black Cats alongside Hull City and Middlesbrough were said to be interested in a deal for the highly-rated attacker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray who has stolen a march on his previous employers, managing to persuade Lanskshear to sign for the Baggies. At the time of writing, the Black Cats’ only signing so far this season remains AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee.

Sunderland have also heard the news that Ajax striker Chuba Akpom will be moving elsewhere. Lille have reached an agreement with the Dutch club to sign the ex-Middlesbrough man on loan with an option to buy. The 29-year-old English striker has been given permission to travel for a medical ahead of completing the proposed temporary transfer.

According to the latest reports, Chelsea have joined the race to sign the Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. Brighton are willing to sell or loan the Republic of Ireland international, who has been the subject of interest from Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bournemouth, Everton Tottenham and West Ham.

The 20-year-old has struggled for consistent game time this season and has been plagued by a series of niggling injury issues since bursting into the first-team picture as a precocious teenager. His lack of minutes has led to widespread speculation over the prospect of a loan exit this month, with the Black Cats one of several clubs initially linked with the forward. However, that deal is looking increasingly unlikely as time ticks by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the Republic of Ireland international’s immediate future in a press conference on Thursday, Albion head coach Hurzeler said: “I want to keep working with him. But like I’ve always said, it’s important to discuss with him what is important for the individual development of the player because that’s the main thing from the club. We want to improve the development of the players, we want to help them and therefore we need an exchange.

“Then we’ll see what makes sense for the player [over] the next six months, what makes sense for the club and then we will make a decision together. It won’t be an individual decision, always a togetherness. I’ve felt in the conversations I’ve had with Evan that he only wants to play, that’s his main thing, no matter if it’s here or for another club.”

Reflecting on the series of fitness complaints that have hampered Ferguson’s availability in recent times, the Brighton boss added: “I think it’s difficult if you have always small issues, you can’t get in your rhythm, that’s the main thing. We need to get him being stable on the pitch, being consistently on the pitch, and therefore we try to help him to get the right shape, to be more resilient.

“He hasn’t forgotten how to score goals, he’s still a big danger for every team. He shows it in every session that he has an unbelievable skill, and that’s also our responsibility to help him to get this shape back where he was once. I’m sure that he will be back, but the most important thing is that he gets in his rhythm and that his body is more resilient.”