Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship have won the race to sign the Tottenham striker on loan

Reported Sunderland and Middlesbrough target Will Lankshear has signed for Tony Mowbray’s West Brom.

The Black Cats were one of several clubs said to be keen on a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Lankshear during the summer after the former Arsenal and Sheffield United academy frontman was handed a new long-term deal as a reward for the progress he has made since joining Spurs in the summer of 2022.

The highly-regarded 19-year-old has made six first-team appearances for Spurs this season, scoring in a Europa League tie at Galatasaray in November. However, West Brom have won the race to sign the player ahead of the lines of Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City. The Championship club announced a loan deal until the end of the season on Friday night.

Lankshear, who will join up with Mowbray’s squad on Monday, told the club’s in-house media team: "I am delighted to join this great club. I'm looking forward to meeting my new teammates and I can't wait to play in front of all the fans.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to compete for game time and, hopefully, score goals that can help the club push on to get promoted during my time here. Tony Mowbray is a manager who everyone says only good things about and I’m keen to learn as much from him as I can over the next few months."

Sporting director Andrew Nestor added: "We have felt since the summer that we would need to prioritise the addition of another striker in this window and we are pleased now to have brought in Will, who we have been watching for some time and has been among our top targets for reinforcement in this area.

"We had spoken to his club prior to January and have had to be patient as agreeing loans often tends to materialise later in the window due to individual club circumstances. We can now look forward to having Will as part of our squad and we all believe he has the capability to make an important contribution between now and the end of the season."