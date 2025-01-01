Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s worth starting by saying that Sunderland’s January strategy as things stand comes with something of an asterisk.

Sunderland are heading into what could be a crucial month for their promotion aspirations working on the basis that though head coach Régis Le Bris has often had to work with a threadbare group of senior players through the first half of the campaign, that should not be the case from here on in. Ian Poveda is back fit after a tricky start to his Wearside career, with Dan Ballard, Chris Rigg, Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne all set to follow in the coming days and weeks. Then there are Ahmed Abdullahi and Salis Abdul Samed, both now on the verge of their long-awaited Sunderland debuts. Tommy Watson will be close to full fitness by the time the transfer window closes and though the Black Cats will be cautious with him after so long out, Jenson Seelt will also be back at some stage.

Should the majority of those players return on schedule as expected, then Le Bris will have a strong squad with which to work. If a number of those make slower progress than hoped, then the scale of business Sunderland needs to do will clearly grow significantly.

For now, though, Sunderland are working on the premise that what they need is not quantity but quality. Le Bris has been utterly consistent on this issue whenever he has been asked about it, noting that the January transfer window is a notoriously difficult one in which the majority of players available have little football under their belt and therefore need time to get up to speed. In their current position, those players are of no real use. Their hope is to add a couple of high-quality players who can hit the ground running pretty much from day one.

“We'll have specific attention on one or two players who can help, but it's not an easy task,” Le Bris has said. “The group is strong with many young players and surprises. Some of them were not expected to play at that level but because they've had opportunities to play, which is the identity of the club, they've shown they are able to play.

“Now it's a question of consistency, injuries and opportunities as well. It's a question of connection. It's not just signing a player, it's someone who has to fit with the project and the dynamic of the team. It's not an easy task.”

If there is a template that Sunderland will be broadly looking to follow, it was the deal that brought Chris Mepham to the club on deadline day in the summer. Mepham, with Championship and Premier League experience, slotted virtually straight into the starting XI and has been a fixture ever since.

“Yes, probably. It's that type of target, I agree,” Le Bris said.

“The team is very well balanced at the minute. We have many injuries but we can expect some will be available soon. If we want to add something to the team it should be someone ready to play and who can make a specific impact right now rather than take time to develop that player. It should be the type of target like Meps was at the beginning of the season.”

The obvious caveat is that such players are hard to find and the competition to recruit them is fierce.

It’s also true that you should never rule out an unexpected signing when it comes to Sunderland. Take Romaine Mundle last January, for example. A left winger was not high on Sunderland’s list for that specific window but he was a player that they had tried to sign in the summer, when he instead opted to join Standard Liege. When he became unexpectedly available months later at a fair price, the Black Cats pounced and gave him six months or so to adapt before taking on a key role in the side.

Generally, though, Sunderland are looking for impact players and their priority is in the final third. Another wide player would be an obvious place to recruit and there have been clear signals for what Le Bris has said recently that they will try and sign another striker.

While Wilson Isidor has proven to be an excellent addition, he is carrying a heavy workload and Sunderland now reinforcements in this position could prove to be the difference.

It’s also undoubtedly a window in which Sunderland will be looking to offload some senior players whose minutes have been minimal so far, and who in some cases would free some valuable room on the wage bill if they were to depart. Abdoullah Ba and Nazariy Rusyn are the two most obvious contenders to leave, while Adil Aouchiche may depart even though he has had more minutes of late. Defender Joe Anderson is another who seems like to leave for pastures new, though it may be on loan for now.

Perhaps more important than anything else for Sunderland this month is that they retain the core of their hugely gifted side with top-tier clubs circling. On this front, there are broadly grounds for confidence. The sale of Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town in the summer means there is absolutely no financial need to sell, and in the vast majority of cases they are under contract for the foreseeable future. There are only a few exceptions to this rule, with Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin entering the last 18 months of their current deals. Tommy Watson is in the same boat, though he is of course currently injured. Contract renewals for all three of those in the weeks and months ahead are very much on the agenda and would be very much welcome. Failure to win promotion this season may leave the Black Cats in a difficult position with a number of their best young players, but major departures this month are deemed unlikely at this stage.

It is unlikely to be a month in which there are a vast number of deals done on Wearside, but the hope is that those that do happen are ones that will excite the support. Time will tell whether Sunderland are able to turn that vision into reality, with an inability to land striking reinforcements the dominant theme of their last two January transfer windows. Perhaps the general stability of the club, its strong league position and the knock-on impact of the fee recouped for Jack Clarke in the summer means this time around will be a different story.