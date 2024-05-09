Kyril Louis-Dreyfus explains major off-field Sunderland appointment and what it means for fans
Sunderland have confirmed David Bruce’s promotion to Chief Business Officer, meaning he will assume responsibility for the club’s commercial and off-field operation from June 1st.
Bruce, who is a boyhood fan of the club, arrived from a role with the MLS as Chief Brand and Commercial Officer earlier this season. With Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison set to leave his role in the coming weeks, Bruce has been promoted by the club board.
Bruce has been a key architect in the deal to bring hummel back as the club’s kit partner from next season, with Fanatics also agreeing a deal to lead a hugely revamped retail operation from later this summer. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus says he will help the club continue to become ‘fan-centric’.
“David is one of the most progressive and innovative thinkers in sports business and we are delighted with the impact he has made since his arrival nine months ago,” Louis Dreyfus said in a statement.
“He has built a reputation around fan centric thinking and engagement that is centred around creating memorable experiences for fans, and his time at MLS was a period of unprecedented growth. David’s appetite for this Football Club and love of the area make him a perfect candidate to lead our business and I look forward to supporting him in his new role.”
Sunderland said in a statement that Bruce had ‘set the tone for a new commitment that places fans at the core of the Club’s actions’. Bruce said he was ‘honoured’ to be given the new role.
“It is an enormous privilege to be stepping into this role,” Bruce said.
“Sunderland is my team, and I am honoured to be given the opportunity to be part of a leadership team that I hope will achieve great things on and off the field. Not only is the city changing dramatically, but the Football Club that reflects it and its people are also embarking on a period of transformation and growth. In Sunderland, there is an obsession that can’t be replicated – this is a unique and special club. I’m excited to build on the strong foundations established by our ownership group throughout the past three years and shape a Club that that we can all be proud of.”
