£20m Sunderland transfer decision hinges on next head coach appointment amid transfer interest - reports
West Ham and Bournemouth are reportedly leading the race to sign Jack Clarke this summer but the player’s decision could hinge on Sunderland’s next head coach.
That’s according to the Daily Mirror who state that multiple clubs in the Premier League clubs are interested in the former Tottenham and Leeds United winger, who is under contract at Sunderland for another two years.
The Mirror also claim that The Hammers are one of the keenest suitors but also adds that Clarke’s final decision hinges on Sunderland’s new head coach appointment. The Black Cats are expected to appoint Michael Beale’s successor this summer after Mike Dodds’ interim spell in charge.
Ex-Real Madrid man Julen Lopetegui is set to take charge at West Ham this summer after it was recently announced that former Sunderland boss David Moyes was to step down at the end of the current season.
Lazio placed two bids for Clarke, 23, last January after Burnley had shown interest last summer. Southampton are also said to be keen on a deal. The attacker scored 15 goals alongside four assists in the Championship this season and is rated at around £20million.
Will Still, the former Reims boss, has been heavily linked with a move to Sunderland while Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is also thought to be under consideration alongside Bayern Munich youth coach Rene Maric.
Sunderland finished 16th during the 2023-24 season after a disappointing Championship campaign under Mowbray, Beale and Dodds saw the Black Cats fall well short of their play-off goal.
