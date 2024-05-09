Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans will continue to back their team during the 2024-25 season

Sunderland have sold 80.46 per cent of their season tickets for the 2024-25 Championship campaign.

The Black Cats suffered a turbulent season last time out with the club employing three head coaches during the Championship campaign. Tony Mowbray started the season but made way for Michael Beale before Mike Dodds took interim charge.

Sunderland are expected to announce a new head coach in the coming weeks but despite not knowing the identity of the new man yet, supporters have still sold the majority of Stadium of Light season cards for the upcoming campaign.

SAFC Ticket Tracker state that Sunderland have sold 30,676 out of 38,128 available at the Stadium of Light so far this summer with more renewals expected as the months wear on. Many Sunderland fans have opted to automatically renew their seats even after the Black Cats finished 16th in the Championship last season after a disappointing 46 games.

Those who took advantage of the earlybird renewal scheme last season will pay the standard pricing for the current campaign if they renewed before May 3rd. The cheapest adult season card for the new campaign will be priced at £420, a rise of £30 from last season's earlybird renewal period. A range of discounts for concessions continues.

With that cheapest adult season card working out at around £18 per match, Sunderland say the pricing scheme continues 'to honour our long-standing commitment of making football on Wearside accessible for all.' Prices for anyone purchasing a new season card are also rising, with the cheapest adult ticket going on sale at £440.

Safe-standing seats will be offered for the new campaign for the first time, as part of what the club says is a multi-million pound project to invest in the Stadium of Light this summer. A new playing surface will be installed alongside new floodlights and a new PA system, with the club also pledging to consult the supporter collective on other maintenance needs.