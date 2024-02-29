Juan Sartori eyeing involvement at third club as questions over Sunderland intentions resurface
Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori is seeking involvement in a third football club, according to reports.
The Uruguayan businessman was part of the controversial Madrox group alongside Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald before the duo's eventual exit, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus taking control of Sunderland and Sartori remaining at the club.
Reports place Sartori's wealth at close to £80million with the Urguryan businessmen also having an interest in French club AS Monaco, where his father-in-law, Dmitry Rybolovlev, is the majority owner and president.
Sartori has also served as vice president at AS Monaco and was elected on Thursday to represent Subdivision 1 on the European Football Club Association (ECA) board back in September of last year.
Sartori's political career has also made him famous back in South America. Sartori received 20.68 per cent of votes to become president of Uruguay back in 2019. The Sunderland co-owner narrowly lost the election and finished in second place.
However, fresh reports from his homeland suggest that Sartori is eyeing election at one of the country's most well-supported and famous football clubs, Club Nacional de Football.
It has been suggested, though, that is not clear that he of Sartori qualified to be a candidate for the elections, with Article Nine of the club's constitution stating presidential candidates need eight years of membership. Sartori currently has six years under his belt.
Reports in Uruguay state there are different options for the Sunderland co-owner to gain influence at the club with the story once again throwing up questions about Sartori's exact involvement and intentions when it comes to Sunderland.