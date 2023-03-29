News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
18 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
21 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
1 day ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
1 day ago Five planets set to line up in night sky

Journalist confirms another Sunderland injury in fresh blow to Tony Mowbray

Sunderland have been handed another injury blow over the international break.

By James Copley
Published 29th Mar 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 07:25 BST

Jewison Bennette missed Costa Rica’s last game during the international break after picking up a shoulder injury during training.

That’s according to Central American journalist Kevin Jimenez, the man who originally broke the Bennette to Sunderland transfer story during last summer’s window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bennette’s injury will come as a concern to head coach Mowbray after defender Dan Ballard limped off playing for Northern Ireland with a hamstring issue during the international break and is now awaiting a scan.

Jewison Bennette
Jewison Bennette
Jewison Bennette
Most Popular

Whilst the extent of the injuries to Bennette and Ballard are yet unknown, it is likely that the pair will miss Friday’s clash against the Championship leaders Burnley on Friday night at Turf Moor.

The Black Cats currently have eight first-team players on the injured list including Ballard and Bannette alongside Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Aji Alese and Elliot Embleton.

Tony MowbraySunderlandDan BallardNorthern Ireland