It’s a piece of transfer speculation that has seemingly come out of the blue, and has captured the imagination of many Sunderland supporters. Academy graduate Jordan Henderson - now a hugely-decorated household name who plies his trade for Ajax - could reportedly be on the move in January, with the Stadium of Light touted as one prospective destination for the midfielder.

After leaving Liverpool last year, the England international spent a brief spell in Saudi Arabia before returning to Europe and sealing a switch to one of the most iconic clubs the continent has to offer. In recent times, however, Henderson’s Dutch sojourn has soured a little, with the 34-year-old struggling for consistent game time; so far this season he has registered just 189 minutes of Eredivisie football across five outings.

It is within this context that The Sun suggest he could seek a return to England in the coming months, with the report even going as far as to claim that a sensational Wearside homecoming “could be on the cards”. Alongside Sunderland, a number of Premier League outfits are understood to be keeping tabs on Henderson ahead of prospective loan bids.

But how do the Black Cats’ chances of luring the Champions League winner back to the North East compare to those of their rivals? We’ve taken a look at the latest bookmaker odds, as well as their attached percentage probability, in greater detail. Check out the full gallery, from least to most likely, below...

