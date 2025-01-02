Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland had been linked with Jordan Henderson before the the former Liverpool man poured cold water on the transfer link

The January transfer window is now open, but Jordan Henderson has already delivered a clear verdict on the speculation linking him with a return to Sunderland.

Wearside-born Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in a deal worth £20million in June 2011 after rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light. Henderson then captained the Reds to the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup during his stay on Merseyside.

After his time at Liverpool had come to an end, Henderson joined Al Ettifaq for a fee in the region of £13million, with the Saudi club reportedly paying him a wage of around £350,000 per week. The move didn’t last long, however, with the former England man then moving to Ajax in Holland last January.

Reports had previously suggested that Henderson was open to a return to Sunderland and that his former club were weighing up whether not not to bring the former England man back to Wearside during the January transfer window when it opens next month. However, Henderson’s recently poured cold water on the possibility.

“It’s my club, ever since I was a boy of six or seven years old. Then I was in the stands,” he said. “But I just hope I stay here [at Ajax]. I really like it here. I want to help the club to grow further. We are also taking those steps. But I also read it. I don’t even know where all this comes from, because there has been no contact.”

In October, Ajax sporting director Alex Kroes poured cold water on the possibility of Henderson leaving during the January transfer window.

“I am extremely satisfied with Jordan as captain, both on and off the pitch,” Kroes told Algemeen Dagblad. “So, we don’t want to lose him. We assume he will help us continue the further development we are currently going through as a club and a team.”

