The moments you may have missed as Sunderland came from two goals down to win against Swansea City

Sunderland produced a superb comeback win against Swansea City in South Wales in the Championship on Saturday.

However, in this article, we’ll be reflecting on some of the interesting moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s superb on-the-road comeback win against Swansea City:

Sunderland fans’ classy gesture to Swansea City

Swansea City paid tribute to the late Vic Gomersall before the clash against Sunderland.

The former Jack player passed away three days following an illness at the age of 82. As well as playing for the club, Gomersall held roles in Swansea’s commercial department and for many years was a matchday presence in their hospitality lounges over the years.

Before the game, the two clubs observed a minute’s applause for Gomersall, which was beautifully observed by Swansea City fans, and the 2000-strong Sunderland away end. Both sets of players also warmly paid their respects to the former Llanelli Town player.

Jobe saves Chris Rigg from injury

Jobe’s winner sparked wild celebrations in Sunderland’s away end with the goal coming at the visiting end of the Swansea.com Stadium. Indeed, the Black Cats players also celebrated the strike wildly with Wilson Isidor and Dan Neil involved alongside Chris Mepham and Jobe.

In a rather funny moment, after the goal, Chris Rigg ran over to celebrate with his teammates and dived over the advertising boards back first. The 17-year-old was saved by a brotherly arm from Jobe, who prevented the youngster from planting the ground. Le Bris recently revealed that Rigg had suffered a minor back issue at the beginning of the season, so it is a good job that Jobe had the wherewithal to catch him!

Dan Neil plays through illness

Neil netted Sunderland’s equalising goal with a stunning striker in the second half despite not feeling well on the morning of the game.

The Academy of Light has been hit by a bug doing the rounds across Sunderland’s training ground, with Patrick Roberts and Luke O’Nien impacted last week - and on the morning of the game, it was Neil’s turn. However, the 23-year-old plodded on and turned in a sublime captain’s performance as Sunderland took home the win.

Sunderland’s double in-game injury worry

The Black Cats were handed several in-game injury concerns against Swansea City on Saturday.

Striker Wilson Isidor went down in the second half for several minutes after receiving an elbow to the head from Ben Cabango. The Zenit loanee was down for a little while with the game eventually paused owing to it being a head injury. Isidor looked to be in some discomfort but thankfully recovered to play the full 90 for Le Bris’ side.

Similarly, Sunderland defender Dan Ballard looked to be struggling towards the back end of the game with a little limp around the 86th-minute mark. The former Arsenal man has experienced some ankle and foot issues previously but like Isidor, seemed to recover well to complete the 90 minutes.