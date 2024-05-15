Jobe Bellingham, Luke O'Nien, Jack Clarke - Which Sunderland players played the most minutes this season

By Mark Carruthers
Published 15th May 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 20:00 BST

Which players have played the most first-team minutes for Sunderland during the season?

An underwhelming season has come to a close and all eyes on what should be a summer of change at Sunderland.

Just 12 months ago, a Tony Mowbray-led Black Cats side had secured a place in the Championship play-offs and the mood remained positive despite a semi-final defeat against Luton Town. What materialised did not live up to the hype as Mowbray departed months later and successor Michael Beale failed to make an impact during his short-lived reign.

Mike Dodds was placed in interim charge for the remainder of the season following Beale’s departure in February and he guided the club to a disappointing sixteenth place finish that showed there is plenty of work to be done during the close-season.

With the season now consigned to the history books, The Echo takes a look at which Black Cats players played the most first-team minutes during the campaign.

Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 3

1. Tommy Watson

Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 3 Photo: Frank Reid

Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 66

2. Corry Evans

Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 66 Photo: Frank Reid

Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 90

3. Nathan Bishop

Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 90 Photo: Frank Reid

Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 288

4. Timothee Pembeble

Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 288 Photo: Frank Reid

