An underwhelming season has come to a close and all eyes on what should be a summer of change at Sunderland.

Just 12 months ago, a Tony Mowbray-led Black Cats side had secured a place in the Championship play-offs and the mood remained positive despite a semi-final defeat against Luton Town. What materialised did not live up to the hype as Mowbray departed months later and successor Michael Beale failed to make an impact during his short-lived reign.

Mike Dodds was placed in interim charge for the remainder of the season following Beale’s departure in February and he guided the club to a disappointing sixteenth place finish that showed there is plenty of work to be done during the close-season.

With the season now consigned to the history books, The Echo takes a look at which Black Cats players played the most first-team minutes during the campaign.

1 . Tommy Watson Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 3 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Corry Evans Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 66 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Nathan Bishop Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 90 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Timothee Pembeble Minutes played during the 2023/24 season: 288 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales