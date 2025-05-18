The latest transfer news, speculation and gossip from around the web ahead of the Championship play-off final

Sunderland face Sheffield United at Wembley in the Championship play-off final at Wembley next week, with a spot in the Premier League up for grabs for the winner.

However, despite the upcoming showpiece final, several transfer stories have been doing the rounds, including gossip regarding loanee Nectar Triantis alongside Jayden Danns, Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg. Here, we take a look:

Jayden Danns’ future becomes clear

Highly-rated Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns is expected to be part of Arne Slot’s pre-season squad this summer—but a loan move away from Anfield is still on the cards for the 2024-25 campaign.

Sunderland won the race to sign Jayden Danns on loan ahead of several Championship rivals on deadline day, but the move hit an unexpected hurdle during his medical. A back issue was discovered, despite the youngster showing no symptoms at the time. Following discussions between all parties, it was agreed to press ahead with the deal, with the hope that a period of rest and rehabilitation would allow Danns to recover in time to feature.

However, Danns didn’t recover in time to play any part in Sunderland’s regular or play-off campaign and returned to Liverpool to recover. According to a report from The Mail, the 19-year-old forward has been a regular at the AXA Training Centre as he continues his recovery from injury. Liverpool staff have been impressed with the teenager’s dedication and professionalism during his rehabilitation, with the striker determined to make an impression under the club’s incoming manager.

Black Cats trio linked with £60m transfer exits

Sunderland players Chris Rigg, 17, Jobe Bellingham, 19, and Dan Neil, 24, have been linked with moves away from the club should the Black Cats fail to win promotion at Wembley against Sheffield United. The English trio are rated at a combined £60million and are said to be attracting interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Everton, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Roma and Inter Milan.

Nectar Triantis transfer latest

Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis has emerged as a summer transfer target for Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli, according to reports in Germany. The Hamburger Abendblatt claims St. Pauli have been monitoring the 22-year-old closely following his impressive loan spell at Hibernian. The report states that a club scout recently made contact with Triantis, with initial discussions described as “promising.”

The report adds that although Triantis is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2027, Sunderland are reportedly open to offers should their valuation, believed to be in the high six-figure range, be met. Interest in the centre-back has been growing across Europe.

Sunderland’s immediate priority is securing promotion to the Premier League, with all attention currently on their upcoming play-off final against Sheffield United. As a result, any final decision regarding Triantis’ future may be delayed until after the Wembley showdown.

News of St Pauli’s interest in Nectar Triantis follows the local press in Portsmouth dismissing recent rumours linking Pompey to the Sunderland defender. Despite speculation suggesting the Australian could be heading to Fratton Park, Portsmouth have no plans to pursue a move for Triantis this summer.