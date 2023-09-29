Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity-boosting football course is returning to the Wearside area.

But places are already going fast for the Jermain Defoe Camp at Peterlee College.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermain Defoe on the first day of his summer camp earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It runs from October 31 to November 2 between 9am and 3.30pm for young players aged 5 to 14.

'We are doing it all again'

And once again, the event will be backing the Bradley Lowery Foundation which is buildingSuper Brad's Pad - the new holiday home being built by the Foundation in Bradley's memory.

Youngsters at the last Jermain Defoe soccer camp.

Lynn Murphy, co-founder of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: "We are doing it all again and it is back by popular demand.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, pictured at the charity's base in Blackhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Spaces are limited so be quick to secure your child's spot.

"We are working with East Durham College and the IAmJermainDefoe Winnrs Camp to bring another football camp to the North East."

Parents will take penalties

Highlights this time will include a parent penalty shootout, football scouts at the event and more intense training for older children.

Fun at the soccer camp for these children.

Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it was founded, the foundation in his memory has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children.

Bradley Lowery.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Find out more

To found out more about the Foundation, visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com

The latest soccer camp costs £90 as a package or £35 a day.