Former Sunderland star Jermain Defoe to bring back soccer camp - here's how to book
SAFC legend's camp teams up with Bradley Lowery Foundation once more
A charity-boosting football course is returning to the Wearside area.
But places are already going fast for the Jermain Defoe Camp at Peterlee College.
It runs from October 31 to November 2 between 9am and 3.30pm for young players aged 5 to 14.
'We are doing it all again'
And once again, the event will be backing the Bradley Lowery Foundation which is buildingSuper Brad's Pad - the new holiday home being built by the Foundation in Bradley's memory.
Super Brad's Pad will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break.
Lynn Murphy, co-founder of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: "We are doing it all again and it is back by popular demand.
"Spaces are limited so be quick to secure your child's spot.
"We are working with East Durham College and the IAmJermainDefoe Winnrs Camp to bring another football camp to the North East."
Parents will take penalties
Highlights this time will include a parent penalty shootout, football scouts at the event and more intense training for older children.
Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.
Since it was founded, the foundation in his memory has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children.
It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.
Find out more
To found out more about the Foundation, visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com
The latest soccer camp costs £90 as a package or £35 a day.
To find out more, visit http://winnrscamp.com/