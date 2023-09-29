News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Former Sunderland star Jermain Defoe to bring back soccer camp - here's how to book

SAFC legend's camp teams up with Bradley Lowery Foundation once more

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A charity-boosting football course is returning to the Wearside area.

But places are already going fast for the Jermain Defoe Camp at Peterlee College.

Jermain Defoe on the first day of his summer camp earlier this year.Jermain Defoe on the first day of his summer camp earlier this year.
Jermain Defoe on the first day of his summer camp earlier this year.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It runs from October 31 to November 2 between 9am and 3.30pm for young players aged 5 to 14.

'We are doing it all again'

And once again, the event will be backing the Bradley Lowery Foundation which is buildingSuper Brad's Pad - the new holiday home being built by the Foundation in Bradley's memory.

Super Brad's Pad will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break.

Youngsters at the last Jermain Defoe soccer camp.Youngsters at the last Jermain Defoe soccer camp.
Youngsters at the last Jermain Defoe soccer camp.

Lynn Murphy, co-founder of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: "We are doing it all again and it is back by popular demand.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, pictured at the charity's base in Blackhall.Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, pictured at the charity's base in Blackhall.
Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, pictured at the charity's base in Blackhall.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Spaces are limited so be quick to secure your child's spot.

"We are working with East Durham College and the IAmJermainDefoe Winnrs Camp to bring another football camp to the North East."

Parents will take penalties

Highlights this time will include a parent penalty shootout, football scouts at the event and more intense training for older children.

Fun at the soccer camp for these children.Fun at the soccer camp for these children.
Fun at the soccer camp for these children.

Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since it was founded, the foundation in his memory has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children.

Bradley Lowery.Bradley Lowery.
Bradley Lowery.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Find out more

To found out more about the Foundation, visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com

The latest soccer camp costs £90 as a package or £35 a day.

To find out more, visit http://winnrscamp.com/

Related topics:Jermain DefoeSunderlandLifestyle