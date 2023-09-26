Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Golfers raised almost ten thousand pounds in memory of Bradley Lowery to help other children in his memory.

Clearwater Utilities were the overall winners. Picture c/o Ascot Care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care services provider Ascot Care held its annual annual golf day to help raise fund's for the Bradley Lowery foundation, and specifically its 'Super Brads Pad' project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will create a five-bedroom luxury Holiday home in Scarborough, so families with children who are undergoing treatment have a place to spend time making memories, having fun and enjoying every moment together.

Bradley touched the hearts of football fans all over the world, and especially on Wearside.

The gold fay, held at Close House Golf Course in Heddon on Friday, September 1, consisted of an a 18-hole stableford competition with a shotgun start after breakfast, and a two-course BBQ lunch after the golf finished.

Some 20 teams took part, many of them representing local businesses, and the overall winners were Clearwater Utilities with a fantastic score of 119.

The competition also took place during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CAMM) which aims raise awareness and support for children suffering from cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lianne Ohara from Ascot Care said: “Thank you to everyone who supported the day, the business’s and team captains who purchased a 4 ball, and of course Golf Star Direct for supplying the amazing prizes”

“There is no doubt that this year’s event was the biggest and best yet”

Lynn Murphy, co-Founder and chief operations officer at the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “We want to say thank you to everyone involved in the golf day, the grand total raised for the day was a huge £9,891.00

"I specifically want to say a massive thank you to Ascot Care, their support has been amazing and means a lot to us. All the funds raised from the day, are going to the amazing holiday home 'Super Brad’s Pad'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any individual or businesses who would like to support the project further, still has the opportunity to buy and engraved brick, each brick costs £250.00, for further information contact Lynn Murphy on [email protected]