Sunderland signed the Liverpool man on loan during deadline day in January but forward hasn’t kicked a ball

Highly-rated Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns is expected to be part of Arne Slot’s pre-season squad this summer—but a loan move away from Anfield is still on the cards for the 2024-25 campaign.

Sunderland won the race to sign Jayden Danns on loan ahead of several Championship rivals on deadline day, but the move hit an unexpected hurdle during his medical. A back issue was discovered, despite the youngster showing no symptoms at the time. Following discussions between all parties, it was agreed to press ahead with the deal, with the hope that a period of rest and rehabilitation would allow Danns to recover in time to feature.

However, Danns didn’t recover in time to play any part in Sunderland’s regular or play-off campaign and returned to Liverpool to recover. According to a report from The Mail, the 19-year-old forward has been a regular at the AXA Training Centre as he continues his recovery from injury. Liverpool staff have been impressed with the teenager’s dedication and professionalism during his rehabilitation, with the striker determined to make an impression under the club’s incoming manager.

Danns enjoyed a breakthrough moment last season under Jürgen Klopp, featuring in the Reds’ senior squad with the academy graduate’s quick feet and eye for goal making him one of the most talked-about young talents at the club. Despite his expected involvement in the club’s upcoming pre-season tour of Asia, a loan exit this summer is still described as “likely.” Liverpool are keen for Danns to gain consistent first-team minutes and experience in senior football, with a number of EFL clubs likely to be monitoring his availability.

Liverpool will assess his progress during pre-season before making a final decision, but all signs point toward a temporary move designed to accelerate his development, potentially setting him up for a bigger role at Anfield in the future. It is not yet clear whether Sunderland would be interested in Danns again next season with much of the Black Cats’ transfer plans for the summer hinging on promotion.

Régis Le Bris previews Sunderland’s play-off final against Sheffield United

Régis Le Bris said his Sunderland side knows what a difficult task they will face against Sheffield United, but urged his players to go on and make history.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

“They were really good in their semi-final,” Le Bris said. “I think they are a good team, well-organised with different threats. They have good experience, they were in the Premier League last season, so we know it will be another tough challenge. To be promoted at the end of the season, though, you have to break something or do something special. It will be tough, but we will have our ambition and our desire to win. We will need all the quality and character we have within the group, but our ambition is to win promotion.”

