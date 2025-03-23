Sunderland lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Women’s boss Mel Reay has admitted that Sunday afternoon’s Tyne-Wear Derby defeat against Newcastle United “will hurt” for the next couple of days, but has insisted that there are positives to draw on from the loss.

The Black Cats defended well, but struggled to find their rhythm in front of a record crowd at St. James’ Park, with some 38,502 fans turning out to witness a tight 1-0 victory for the home side ultimately decided by substitute Shania Hayles’ late goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Reay has been honest about the pain that comes with losing against a local rival, she is also of the opinion that Sunday’s performance was a step up from last weekend’s 2-1 away defeat against Portsmouth.

What did Mel Reay say about Sunderland’s derby defeat against Newcastle United?

Speaking in a post-match press conference at St. James’ Park, the Sunderland boss said: “It'll hurt for 24, 48 hours until we're back in on Tuesday. We've got to dust ourselves down. I think there's improvement from last weekend, which is what we've got to draw on.

“We're at home next week to Charlton, back at Eppleton, where we haven't been for a while. We've just got to have some personal standards again and apply ourselves well in training during the week and try and finish with the next three games on a high.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Mel Reay say about Sunderland vs Newcastle United as an occasion?

While Sunderland found themselves playing in front of the largest crowd ever recorded for a Women’s Championship match, and in the midst of a vocal and occasionally hostile away environment, Reay also stated that the size of the occasion had no bearing on Sunday’s disappointing result.

When asked if the broader circumstances were a factor in her side’s loss, she added: “No, I don't think so. I think we've done a lot of work on that. We had a big crowd when we played [against Newcastle] at the Stadium of Light. We travelled to St Mary's and played in front of a big crowd.

“I think it's become a little bit more normalised. I thought the Sunderland fans were terrific in the corner. We've heard every single one of them and we want to thank them for coming to St James' to support the team. It was noticeable that they were there and that was important for the team.”

Sunday’s result leaves Sunderland seventh in the Championship table, having won just one of their last five league outings. Their next fixture comes against Charlton Athletic on March 30th.