The EFL attacker had special praise for Sunderland captain Dan Neil after they came through the academy together

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers star Luke Molyneux has hailed the talent of Sunderland captain Dan Neil during a recent interview.

The attacker signed a new three-year contract with the League Two club last summer and is pushing hard for promotion this season. Rovers are currently fifth in the division and just seven points off Walsall, who occupy the top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molyneux has been in superb form for Doncaster Rovers this season and has chipped in with 20 goal contributions during the 2024-25 campaign so far. The 26-year-old sampled Championship football with Sunderland during 2017-18 as a youngster and recently spoke to his boyhood club about his time at the Academy of Light.

Walking into the Academy of Light for the first time

“It was an unbelievable feeling walking into the Academy for the first time,” Molyneux said. “As a kid, all you want is to play football, and to be part of Sunderland’s setup from such a young age was incredible. I just wanted to make the most of every session and prove I belonged there.”

The coaching staff at the Academy of Light

The current Doncaster Rovers attacker also praised the influence of coaches Elliott Dickman and Carlton Fairweather.

“They were brilliant with me,” he added. “They knew how to push you without overwhelming you, and they really helped me understand the game better. It wasn’t just about technical ability – it was about mindset, discipline, and being prepared to work harder than anyone else. I owe them a lot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Neil singled out for footballing prowess at early age

“Dan was phenomenal,” Molyneux added on Sunderland’s current team captain after they played together. “He just had this natural ability and confidence that made him stand out. To see how well he’s doing now is no surprise at all. You could tell he was going to go far.”

Playing for Sunderland and Academy of Light influence

“It’s something I’ll never forget. Walking out onto the pitch in front of the fans – it’s what you dream of as a kid. That moment made all the hard work worth it,” he added on his Sunderland debut. “Even now, I still get messages from some of the coaches checking in on how I’m doing.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“That support doesn’t just stop when you leave – it stays with you. It’s been a brilliant journey so far, and I’m still pushing myself to achieve more. I’ll always be proud to say I came through Sunderland’s Academy – it’s shaped me in so many ways.”