The club say the kit, which you can see in the image attached, is a throwback to the 2002-03 season when the club adopted a similar light blue and white palette.
The Black Cats will wear their kit for the first time at Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon.
Priced at £55 for adults and £45 for juniors, the shirt will go on sale online on Monday and be available in the Stadium of Light store next weekend.
But how have Sunderland fans reacted to the reveal and what are they saying on social media? Here, we take a look:
@KiranSavage: “If you don’t like it… don’t buy it! What are people expecting. We’ve come up from L1 into the Championship. They’re not going to do an individual bespoke away kit for any team below top teams in Europe.”
@OllyButton05: “Very nice but it’s just the same as last season’s but blue.”
@Pdiddzyy: “Reminds me of the 02/03 shirt. Hopefully not the same result.”
@ShaunMiddleto66: “Absolutely tremendous.”
@StephenStubbs5: “Yeah don’t get me wrong it looks good but it also looks good for the other 10 clubs who probably have the same design could be a lot worse though.”
@Ryan_Doneathy: “Our best effort in a long while.”
@AbsGlasper: “I really like it me, Broadhead in it next please.”
@past_sunderland: “I like the kit...I do think it's nice. But I stick by my hopes that we get a new kit manufacturer next season.”