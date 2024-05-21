Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corry Evans has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad after his long absence due to an ACL injury

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill is hoping that Corry Evans’ decision to join up with the national squad for their upcoming June fixtures will help him find a new club over the course of the summer.

O’Neill’s side face Spain and Andorra in early June, and Evans has been called into the squad for the first time since he suffered a major ACL injury in January 2023. The 33-year-old’s impending departure from Sunderland was confirmed last week, meaning that he will be a free agent ahead of next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland boss says both Evans and fellow forward Josh Magennis had the option not to join the squad in order to focus on their future, but he believes the experienced midfielder’s decision to do so could benefit him as he looks to find a new club this summer.

“It’s been tough for Corry,” O’Neill said.

“I was at the game where Corry injured himself – I remember talking to him after that game, and he said, ‘It will be fine, I’ll just be out for a few weeks'. Then, we got the news it was his ACL. It was a tough recovery. He was out for 18 months.

“It’s never easy when you’re on the other side of 30. When you come back, there’s always other little injuries that hold you back. Corry’s had calf problems since his return. He did get some minutes before leaving Sunderland, which is positive. He’s in that vacuum where he is looking for a new club. I think spending a couple of weeks with us will help him with that, as well as helping us. He’s keen to be involved.

“The players have that choice. I had a conversation with Josh, who is obviously in the same situation as Corry. I said, 'Look, if it's an issue for you, I fully understand that', but both players were very keen to come and be involved and play. It's never easy, that situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad