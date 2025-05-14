The Sunderland favourite played 95 minutes against Coventry City with a minor injury

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts featured in the club’s dramatic play-off semi-final triumph over Coventry City, despite managing a calf issue throughout the match.

The 28-year-old started and played the full 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, making a valuable defensive contribution as the Black Cats sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory to reach the Championship play-off final. Roberts was eventually replaced by Romaine Mundle in the 95th minute as both sides cautiously navigated the early stages of extra time. It has since emerged that Roberts entered the game carrying a calf problem, but still stepped up on one of Sunderland’s biggest nights of the season.

The winger has been carefully managed this campaign due to recurring muscle injuries, with Sunderland rotating him in and out of the starting XI to maintain his fitness. However, with a Wembley final on the line, the former Manchester City and Celtic man pushed through the discomfort to play under Régis Le Bris. Roberts’ condition will now be monitored ahead of the final against Sheffield United, but with over a week to recover, the club remain hopeful he’ll be fit and available for the May 24 showdown.

What did Régis Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Le Bris paid tribute to the togetherness of his Sunderland squad after they sealed their place at Wembley with a 122nd-minute goal against Coventry City.

Le Bris had admitted his side had struggled to produce their best in a difficult tie against a strong opponent, but they hung in to take the game to the end of extra time. The introduction of Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle helped spark an improved attacking threat, and Dan Ballard was able to take advantage with the last play of the game.

The Sunderland head coach admitted there was much his team could improve, but his pride in their spirit shone through. "They went through difficult periods in this game, but they never gave up," Le Bris said. “So we can feel this energy even when it’s tough, they are so connected with the ambition of the club and the group. They are still together. You can complain about technical choice, turnover and so on, but they keep going. They want to win 'til the end.

“It was absolutely about the togetherness, it is really important to highlight the spirit of this team,” Le Bris added. “It is so impressive. They are not always brilliant on the ball, but I think they represent well this region, the club and the way you have to play to win. It's about mentality, character, the ability to fight all the way even when it is tough. This group is absolutely fantastic for that."

