Sunderland host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has delivered an extensive injury update on his squad ahead of their clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this Sunday.

Pompey currently find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle, and sit just one place and one point above the relegation zone heading into the weekend. They did, however, record a valuable 4-0 win over Swansea City last time out, and Mousinho is also hopeful that he could welcome back a couple of familiar faces from the treatment table in the near future too.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Sunderland, he said: “Jacob [Farrell] is close to coming back. He's had a really heavy workload over the past couple of weeks, so we've just taken him out of the training group for the last couple of days. We'll see how he is. What we don't want to do is risk anything with Jacob as he's coming back, but it was really pleasing to see Jordan [Williams] back in the fold yesterday. Jordan trained again today. He's looking good. Those are the two that are imminent.

“Mark [O'Mahony] is the closest in behind that one. Mark's been out. He's been at it. Hopefully we're going to see him back in training within the next week. We're constantly monitoring Shaugs [Conor Shaughnessy] and Regan [Poole]. I don't think they're too far away. I've put timescales on the pair of them before and it hasn't actually worked out to be the case, so I'm reluctant to do that again. We're making sure that we push them as hard as we possibly can to get back into the side without risking anything.”

When asked if he expected Farrell, Williams, O’Mahony, Shaughnessy, and Poole to all be fit and available before the end of the month, he added: “If you take all of those injuries, yes, I would expect them to be back by the end of January. I think the only ones that you wouldn't necessarily see before the end of January that we know about are Ibane [Bowat], being out for the season... I think the other one, Kusini [Yengi], might be a bit...

“Kusini’s still in the knee brace, so he's still got a couple of weeks in the knee brace that he has to complete before he's ready to get back and actually start that full mobility in the knee. Unless I've missed anyone else, I think those are the ones that, as we've mentioned previously, we should expect to see back before the end of the month.”