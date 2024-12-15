Sunderland climbed to third in the Championship table with a thrilling win at Swansea City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland battled back from two goals down to seal a brilliant comeback win against Swansea City on Saturday.

Phil Smith was in South Wales reporting for The Echo and here are his four key conclusions from the game...

LE BRIS REWARDED FOR HOLDING HIS NERVE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there has one been persistent frustration since Régis Le Bris took charge in the summer for many supporters, it is that Sunderland have seemed at times to wait too long before making changes. That they can seem after the opening exchanges of games to be reactive, rather than proactive.

There have most certainly been afternoons and evenings this season when momentum seems to have ebbed away from the Black Cats and so it is only right to note here that Le Bris holding his nerve wad crucial to Sunderland turning this game on its head. They had been fairly dismal across the first half, Swansea dominating possession and territory. There must have been a strong temptation to ring the changes at the break but Le Bris didn't feel his team were actually too far away from where they needed to be. Le Bris had cut an unusually animated figure throughout the first half, particularly in demanding that the back four get higher up the pitch to try and apply more pressure on the ball. But his feeling was that Sunderland were being undone on 'small details', noting that the hosts were finding it too easy to escape pressure by playing long out to the right flank.

So rather than reach for the hairdryer or turn to his bench, half time was about making the minor tweaks needed to shut down that outlet. The only change he made all game was to bring on Luke O'Nien at left back and while that appeared an unusual choice, O'Nien's tenacity and dive added some impetus at exactly the right time.

Sunderland remained firmly on top even after Jobe Bellingham's goal, with both of the best chances in the final ten minutes falling to Eliezer Mayenda as he benefited from the arrival of O'Nien behind him. Swansea City registered just two shots with a combined XG of 0.14 in the second half and remarkably, the last of those efforts came in the 48th minute. Sunderland did not carve out chance after chance and they relied on a moment of magic from Dan Neil to draw level, but they exerted complete control over the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Particularly in midfield, Sunderland seemed to have another gear physically that Swansea simply couldn't deal with. It turned into a superb afternoon for the Black Cats, and a very good one for Le Bris too.

DAN NEIL DELIVERS A CAPTAIN'S PERFORMANCE

Neil was serenaded by the away fans at the final whistle, not just for his goal but his all-round performance level. Sunderland's captain had been their best player in a difficult first half and even more influential after the break, his command of midfield a key reason why Swansea City were pushed so far back towards their own goal.

It has not always been plain sailing for Neil so far this season, but there were clear signs here that he is finding his groove both as captain and as the team's number six, a role that he is trying to put his own stamp on. This was one of his best performances of the campaign and was even more impressive given that he had struggled to get out of bed on Saturday morning. Neil is the latest Sunderland player to go down with the bug that has spread through the camp over the last week or so, making their dominance of the latter stages of this game even more impressive.

This was also Jobe Bellingham's best performance since returning from his three-game suspension, an indicator that he too is finding his very best rhythm again.

O'NIEN MIGHT HAVE FOUND AN UNUSUAL WAY BACK INTO THE SIDE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris joked afterwards that O'Nien had been in his 'starting XII' for the game. His point being that even though he didn't start, his importance to the team is such that he was always going to find his way onto the pitch. Aji Alese would have been the more obvious choice to replace Dennis Cirkin, who is understandably a little short of his best as he regains match sharpness following injury.

O'Nien made an impact, and the conviction with which Le Bris spoke of his importance made you wonder whether he might see this as more of a medium-term solution.

A POSITIVE WEEK IN SUNDERLAND'S PROMOTION PUSH

This had always looked like a crucial week in Sunderland's bid to stay in the top-two race, the fixture list easing a little after a tough period. They made heavy weather of it at times, falling behind in all three games. Particularly in the second half against Bristol City and the first half here, there were firm reminders that this team very much remains a work in progress.

But they have shown some quality and a lot of character to take something from all three games. Seven points from nine is a more than solid return and a strong haul considering both the number of injuries in the squad and that illness which has clearly left many players far from their sharpest.